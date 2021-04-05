BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.23.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
