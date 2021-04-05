BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

