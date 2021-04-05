BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

