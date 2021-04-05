Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

