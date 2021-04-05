BlackCoin Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $509,501.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 217.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,582,578 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

