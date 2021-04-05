Blank Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.92 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00006640 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $57.92 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 144.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00304994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.15 or 0.00752186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,872,707 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

