BlitzPredict Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 143.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 145.2% higher against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $55,563.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

According to CryptoCompare, "Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. "

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

