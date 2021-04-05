BLOC.MONEY Hits Market Capitalization of $107,869.09 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $107,869.09 and $333.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a token. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,340,719 tokens. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

