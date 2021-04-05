Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $612,949.58 and approximately $208.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 68% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.