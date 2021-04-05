Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 96.8% Higher This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 96.8% against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $200,328.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

