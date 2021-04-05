Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $6,423.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

