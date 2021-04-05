Blockstack (STX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockstack

STX is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

