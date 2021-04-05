Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $237,720.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars.

