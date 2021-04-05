bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 8,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

