bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 8,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
