bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. bluebird bio comprises 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.31% of bluebird bio worth $37,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

