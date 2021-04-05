Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Blueprint Medicines worth $28,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

