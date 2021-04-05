BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Up 4.4%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.81. 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLSFY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.