Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Reaches $0.52

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $148.97 million and $31.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,719,773 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars.

