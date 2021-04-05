B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. Barclays cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

