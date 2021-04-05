BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,842 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10,460.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.56. 217,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,551,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

