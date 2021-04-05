BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,921 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $153.96 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

