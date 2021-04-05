BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 882 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $119.18. 43,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

