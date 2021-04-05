BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,802 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.