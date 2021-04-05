BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.53. 21,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,373. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.