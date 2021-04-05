BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Netflix stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.70. 76,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.71 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

