BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.39. 91,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $309.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.