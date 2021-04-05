BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $228.14. 102,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,374. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 370.09, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

