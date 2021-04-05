BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

GOOGL traded up $65.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,195.36. 55,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,125.00 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

