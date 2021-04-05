BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $286.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.83. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

