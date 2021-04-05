BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 117,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

V traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $428.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.88. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

