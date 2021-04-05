BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,732 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $248.39. 130,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

