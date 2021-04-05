BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.51 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $877.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

