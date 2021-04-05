BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.18. 557,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The stock has a market cap of $877.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.51 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

