BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 286.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.87 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

