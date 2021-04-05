BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,174 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of AudioCodes worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. 1,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,554. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

