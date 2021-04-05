BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.57. 271,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373,461. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

