Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 682,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,631. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

