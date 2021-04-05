Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DRNA stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 682,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,631. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.33.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.