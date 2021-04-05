Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Hits $1.74 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $36,289.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

