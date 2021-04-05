Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.27% of Boingo Wireless worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

