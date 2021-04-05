BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00005682 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $240,668.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.71 or 0.99555840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00092956 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,255 coins and its circulating supply is 909,467 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

