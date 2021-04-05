Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

BCEI stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

