Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.45 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $725,139.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00076766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00299677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00102625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.00754181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

