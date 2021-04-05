Bondly (BONDLY) Market Capitalization Hits $56.63 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bondly has a total market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Bondly token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.43 or 0.00763214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028788 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

Bondly Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

