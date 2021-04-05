BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,745.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $128,745.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

