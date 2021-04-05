Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $24.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,406.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,304.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,044.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

