Boolberry Price Up 211.8% Over Last 7 Days (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $381,678.90 and $29.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded up 211.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.00447028 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.