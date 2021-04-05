Boosted Finance Price Down 13.6% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $98.70 or 0.00167415 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $193,897.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00299975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00096888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00763325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

