BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $966.82 or 0.01642966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $81.98 million and $7.96 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00301749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00103509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00768155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028724 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,792 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

