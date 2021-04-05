BOScoin (BOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,644.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $5,644.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.