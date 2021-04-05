Bottos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bottos has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $254,754.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

