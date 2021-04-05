Bounce Token Price Hits $39.05 (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $81.37 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for approximately $39.05 or 0.00066557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.02 or 0.00790936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017400 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

